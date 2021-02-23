Callum Cooke’s late penalty earns Bradford victory against Leyton Orient

Callum Cooke’s late penalty earned Bradford a battling 1-0 win at home to Leyton Orient.

Cooke smashed home with confidence with nine minutes to go after Oliver Crankshaw had been fouled in the penalty area.

Danny Rowe and Crankshaw had earlier seen good second-half chances go begging for City.

Jobi McAnuff had a 25-yard free-kick deflected for a corner as the London outfit threatened first in the 14th minute.

While at the other end, Rowe and Gareth Evans forced saves from Lawrence Vigouroux as Bradford started to take charge.

Daniel Kemp curled just wide of the far post following a rare Orient attack after 30 minutes in an entertaining first half.

Rowe nearly put the hosts ahead when Vigouroux saved his attempted lob following Sam Hornby’s long clearance in the 47th minute.

Evans had a snapshot saved at the near post after 55 minutes before Crankshaw had a similar effort superbly saved by Vigouroux.

But City finally hit the front with nine minutes to go when Cooke rifled into the top corner from 12 yards after Crankshaw was fouled by Adam Thompson.