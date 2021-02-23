Wednesday, February 24th 2021 Show Links
Table-topping Torquay hold on with 10 men to beat Solihull Moors

by Press Association
February 23 2021, 9.13pm
Torquay remain top (PA)
Torquay remain at the head of the National League after 2-1 win over Solihull Moors.

Asa Hall opened the scoring in the 18th minute, converting a penalty that was awarded when Kyle Howkins was deemed to have handled the ball in the area.

Billy Waters extended Torquay’s lead in the 63rd minute, collecting a Connor Lemonheigh-Evans ball and shooting for the bottom-right corner.

Torquay had goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald sent off in stoppage time and Alex Gudger then struck for Solihull in the closing moments of the game, clawing a goal back for the hosts in the ninth minute of injury time.

