Table-topping Torquay hold on with 10 men to beat Solihull Moors

Torquay remain at the head of the National League after 2-1 win over Solihull Moors.

Asa Hall opened the scoring in the 18th minute, converting a penalty that was awarded when Kyle Howkins was deemed to have handled the ball in the area.

Billy Waters extended Torquay’s lead in the 63rd minute, collecting a Connor Lemonheigh-Evans ball and shooting for the bottom-right corner.

Torquay had goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald sent off in stoppage time and Alex Gudger then struck for Solihull in the closing moments of the game, clawing a goal back for the hosts in the ninth minute of injury time.