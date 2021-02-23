Wednesday, February 24th 2021 Show Links
League One basement boys Burton claim comeback win at Charlton

by Press Association
February 23 2021, 9.13pm
Burton took the lead through an own goal (Adam Davy/PA)
Burton secured vital three points in Sky Bet League One after coming from behind to beat out-of-sorts Charlton 2-1 at The Valley.

Lee Bowyer’s side started the game brightly, and after striker Jayden Stockley had a close-range header pushed onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Ben Garratt inside three minutes, he broke the deadlock for real shortly after.

Stockley’s second headed effort of the game after nine minutes had much more power on it as the on-loan Preston striker converted an Andrew Shinnie corner.

