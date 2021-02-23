Harvey White header grabs Portsmouth victory at Oxford

A superb header from Harvey White earned Portsmouth a precious 1-0 win at play-off-chasing rivals Oxford.

White broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half, guiding a 12-yard header over goalkeeper Jack Stevens from Callum Johnson’s cross.

It was always likely to take something special to separate these two teams.

The previous five meetings – including both legs of last season’s Sky Bet League One play-off semi-finals – had ended in 1-1 draws, and this encounter was just as tight.

Stevens saved at full stretch to his left to deny Ellis Harrison in the first half.

A slick touch from Elliot Lee set James Henry free for the home side, but Craig MacGillivray parried Henry’s fierce drive.

Portsmouth did not sit back after taking the lead, often testing Stevens with low shots.

But they had MacGillivray to thank for two stoppage-time saves from Olamide Shodipo and Elliott Moore to preserve their lead.

It was Oxford’s first home defeat in the league since November.