Bolton continue their fine run as Scunthorpe’s winning streak comes to an end

Goals from skipper Eoin Doyle and former captain Antoni Sarcevic secured Bolton’s 2-0 victory over Scunthorpe in a meeting between two of Sky Bet League Two’s in-form sides.

Ian Evatt’s side now have 16 points from their last six matches as United’s four-game winning streak came to a tame end.

Doyle lashed in a 36th-minute penalty to take his season’s tally to 12.

Scunthorpe, managed by ex-Wanderers defender Neil Cox, complained Jacob Bedeau was harshly adjudged to have fouled Doyle’s strike partner Nathan Delfouneso.

The visitors introduced three substitutions at half-time with the change of personnel and system almost leading to a 55th-minute equaliser for Kevin Van Veen.

Alex Baptiste cleared off the line from the Dutch replacement and it proved a pivotal moment as Bolton went on to complete a double over The Iron.

Sarcevic had been introduced just five minutes earlier when he converted Lloyd Isgrove’s right-wing cross from 12 yards after 74 minutes for his sixth goal of the Trotters’ fast-improving campaign.