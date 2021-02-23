Stockport and Notts County play out National League stalemate

Stockport could not make their domination count as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Notts County.

The hosts had the ball in the net after half an hour when Harvey Gilmour followed up after John Rooney’s shot was saved, but it was ruled out for offside.

Then Rooney almost scored directly from a corner, with visiting keeper Luke Pilling tipping the ball onto the post.

Early in the second half Rooney sent Alex Reid racing through on goal but he could not beat Pilling.

Moments later Liam Hogan had an effort cleared off the line after a goalmouth scramble following a corner.

In the closing stages Rooney’s free-kick was tipped around a post at full stretch by Pilling.