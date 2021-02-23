Akwasi Asante on target as Chesterfield beat Altrincham

Akwasi Asante scored the only goal and Grant Smith saved a penalty as Chesterfield recorded a 1-0 win over Altrincham.

Both teams created chances in a close-fought first half but neither could break the deadlock before the interval.

The hosts opened the scoring within four minutes of the restart when Asante bundled in at the far post after brilliant work by Laurence Maguire.

Altrincham had a golden opportunity to level things up when they were awarded a penalty in the 74th minute after goalkeeper Smith had committed a foul in the area.

But Smith made amends as he saved Joe Piggott’s spot-kick to keep Chesterfield in front, and the home side held on to secure all three points.