Boreham Wood held to a draw by fellow National League play-off hopefuls Bromley

Boreham Wood and Bromley did little to help their respective Vanarama National League play-off chances as they played out a 1-1 draw.

After a scrappy start, Corey Whitely went close for the hosts when he beat a couple of defenders before seeing his effort blocked.

Tyrone Marsh gave Boreham Wood the lead after 30 minutes when he fired home from the edge of the area.

Bromley levelled 10 minutes after half-time when Courtney Duffus scored his third goal for the club since arriving from Yeovil last month.

Gus Mafuta headed over for Boreham Wood, while at the other end Charlie Wakefield struck the crossbar and Nathan Ashmore had to be alert to keep out Michael Cheek’s effort.

Wood’s Kabongo Tshimanga fired wide late on and Ashmore pulled off another fine save but neither side could find a winner.