Michael Gash returns to haunt Barnet as King’s Lynn put Bees to the sword

Michael Gash scored a first-half brace against former side Barnet as King’s Lynn claimed a comprehensive 5-1 National League victory over their relegation rivals to move out of the drop zone.

Gash opened the scoring just eight minutes in as he slotted home Cameron King’s cut-back and completed his brace on the 20-minute mark.

Gash, who spent two-and-a-half years with the Bees before joining King’s Lynn in 2017, headed home following some good work from Alex Kiwomya midway through the first half.

Eight minutes later JJ Hooper reduced the deficit for Barnet as he picked up a long ball from Scott Loach and made no mistake.

But King smashed the ball home to extend the hosts’ lead after 63 minutes before Dayle Southwell tapped home a fourth and Adam Marriott added the gloss moments later from a tight angle.