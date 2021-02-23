Rhys Murphy scores hat-trick as Yeovil beat Weymouth

Rhys Murphy scored a hat-trick as Yeovil enjoyed a 3-1 National League defeat of Weymouth.
Murphy capitalised on a Josh Neufville shot that spilled out of the hands of Weymouth’s keeper, tapping home the loose ball to make it 1-0 after just three minutes of play.
The visitors responded with a 23rd-minute equaliser from Jacob Mensah, after which Murphy reinstated his side’s lead when scoring his second goal following a rebounded Reuben Reid header in the 53rd minute.
Murphy then sealed the victory and his treble when finding the net again in the 82nd minute.
