Rhys Murphy scores hat-trick as Yeovil beat Weymouth

by Press Association
February 23 2021, 10.09pm
Yeovil’s Rhys Murphy (John Walton/PA)
Rhys Murphy scored a hat-trick as Yeovil enjoyed a 3-1 National League defeat of Weymouth.

Murphy capitalised on a Josh Neufville shot that spilled out of the hands of Weymouth’s keeper, tapping home the loose ball to make it 1-0 after just three minutes of play.

The visitors responded with a 23rd-minute equaliser from Jacob Mensah, after which Murphy reinstated his side’s lead when scoring his second goal following a rebounded Reuben Reid header in the 53rd minute.

Murphy then sealed the victory and his treble when finding the net again in the 82nd minute.

