Mark Trueman hails Callum Cooke’s composed penalty against Leyton Orient

Mark Trueman praised Callum Cooke’s moment of quality as Bradford secured a battling 1-0 win at the expense of Leyton Orient.

Cooke’s late penalty ensured co-managers Trueman and Connor Sellars secured a welcome win in their first home game since taking the helm on a full-time basis.

It’s been a remarkable revival under the duo, with the Bantams impressively losing just one of their last 12 games.

And Trueman reflected: “It was always going to take that moment of quality and thankfully that came for us.

“Teams are going to change and frustrate us because we’re a team in half at the moment.

“They’re a good team Leyton Orient and they frustrated us in a way.

“They made it hard for us. We kept good possession but we didn’t really unlock the door with a bit of quality.

“I thought we did that a little bit better in the second half. There were a few more moments of quality.

“We were delighted to get the win and Callum (Cooke) showed great composure to put it in the top corner.

“I was confident when Callum picked up the ball, just how good of a technician he is.

“I expected him to just roll it into the corner and it did surprise me but he’s got such great technique.

“It just shows a player with confidence at this moment in time.”

Ross Embleton’s Orient have lost ground on the play-off spots after going six games without a win.

Despite a welcome three-game winning spell, without conceding, they have yielded just 12 points from a possible 30.

And Embleton was left frustrated after the contentious penalty decision.

He said: “I saw it as not a penalty. What is difficult to accept is the explanation I’ve been given.

“I’ve decided today to stay away from the referees. The screaming and shouting with them gives you a headache and they don’t listen to you anyway.

“When I asked at the end, ‘why was it a penalty?’ He said ‘Adam Thompson scissored him and fouled him’.

“In my interpretation of the word scissored that would mean he wrapped his legs around him or taken his legs away with a scissor-type action and that didn’t happen.

“So if that’s the case it’s not a penalty and in my opinion it’s very harsh.

“I’m very, very disappointed and to be given an explanation that doesn’t make sense, it’s hard to accept.”