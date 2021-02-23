Darren Ferguson delighted as Peterborough see off Plymouth to top League One

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson was delighted with his side as they claimed a comfortable 3-0 League One victory at Plymouth to move top of the table.

Sammie Szmodics, 21-goal Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor scored second-half goals for Posh, who overtook Lincoln at the summit.

The result extended United’s winning streak to five, while ending Plymouth’s nine-match unbeaten league run.

Ferguson said: “It is another 3-0 win in the second half and I can’t remember that happening in my career to be honest, to do that (score three) three games on the bounce.

“It doesn’t matter that we are top of the league at the moment, although you would never turn that position down.

“We knew this would be a massive week, we have won two games away from home which is where we have struggled, either side of a win at home and we will now get some freshness into the players ahead of Saturday.

“From the moment that Sammie scored, we were dominant.

“The second goal that we scored is as good a goal as I have seen all season. The transition, the timing of the pass, the quality of the passing, the assist and Jonno’s finish, it was an outstanding second goal.

“The third goal capped it off. It was a really good away performance.

“We said beforehand that if we can come to a team like Plymouth, who are good at home, on a Tuesday night and come away with three points, that would be a very notable result. We have done just that.

“We will regroup, it is a case of playing the matches, recovering and then playing the matches.

“We won’t get home till 3am but winning can bring that mentality of freshness, if you get what I mean. We look forward to Saturday now.”

Argyle boss Ryan Lowe said: “I thought in the first half we were very good. In the second half we got done by a ball over the top after 40 seconds.

“We’ve gone nine unbeaten since the start of the year but tonight we’ve given two sloppy goals away and got punished.

“It’s disappointing because you want to keep those runs going.

“If we had lost 1-0 to their third goal, which was a strike into top bins, then you hold your hand up. I don’t have a problem with that.

“What is disappointing is that you go 2-0 down to two preventable goals and there’s no way back against a side with the quality that Peterborough have undoubtedly got.

“We don’t get gifted goals. You don’t get chances off good teams so I’m disappointed because I felt if we kept the back door shut we’ve got every chance of winning the game.

“Like most teams, if you keep a clean sheet you have every chance.

“It’s one of those games: do they deserve to win 3-0? probably not. Do they deserve to win 1-0? Possibly yes, if that strike at the end of the game is the goal that wins the game. I’ll take that because it’s a 25 yarder.”