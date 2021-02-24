Six Nations organisers to decide if France’s showdown with Scotland goes ahead

Six Nations organisers will decide today if Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown between France and Scotland can go ahead.

France’s chance of avoiding a postponement of their Stade de France clash have improved after the latest round of coronavirus testing returned no further positives.

An outbreak amongst the tournament favourites’ squad has produced 10 Covid-19 cases, including star scrum-half and 2020 player of the championship Antoine Dupont and captain Charles Ollivon.

France top the table after two rounds following a comprehensive win over Italy and a narrow victory against Ireland, both away from home.

Flanker Ollivon, prop Cyril Baille, hooker Peato Mauvaka, lock Romain Taofifenua and full-back Brice Dulin were the five new cases uncovered to place the visit of Scotland to Paris in doubt.

Nine of the 23-man squad that sent Ireland spinning to a 15-13 defeat have tested positive.

After the victory in Dublin, the French Rugby Federation released footage on social media of the team celebrating in the changing room.

In addition to the positive tests produced by players on Monday, head coach Fabien Galthie is one of several members of France’s management team to be self-isolating.

Chris Harris is not keen to return to club duty early (Brian Lawless/PA)

Scotland centre Chris Harris said he would be “devastated” if the match was postponed by a week and he was recalled for club duty.

Harris is due to go back to Gloucester for the second fallow week after Sunday’s game and would be among the players who could miss out if the match was moved to the following weekend.

“I would be pretty upset,” he said. “Ultimately I want to play for Scotland, I want to play for my country. I would be pretty devastated on a personal level.

“But if it’s not safe to play this weekend, it’s not safe. And if I have to go back to Gloucester and I’m not allowed back up, whether they can tweak those laws, it’s all stuff that is out of my hands and out of the players’ hands. We just have to crack on and focus on not letting that be a distraction.”