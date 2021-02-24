Hamilton defender Jamie Hamilton has red card downgraded after appeal

Hamilton have succeeded in overturning defender Jamie Hamilton’s Easter Road red card.

The Accies teenager was sent off for the fourth time in his short career when he was dismissed by referee Craig Napier just 11 minutes into Saturday’s clash with Hibernian for a challenge on Leith forward Martin Boyle.

But replays showed he did not make contact with the Australia international and a Scottish Football Association disciplinary panel has now agreed to downgrade his punishment to a yellow card.

Hamilton is now free to face St Johnstone at the FOYS Stadium next Wednesday.

Accies said they were “pleased” with the decision in a statement reacting to the news.

The club added: “We would like to thank the panel for their swift and appropriate decision and can now confirm the initial decision has been overturned to a yellow card.

“We now consider the matter to be dealt with as we look ahead to our upcoming matches.”