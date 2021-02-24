Joss Labadie scores only goal as Newport return to winning ways

Joss Labadie’s second-half header lifted Newport back into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places with a battling 1-0 win against Walsall.

Labadie found a way past Saddlers goalkeeper Liam Roberts with 19 minutes left to end the Exiles’ three-match winless run and claim just a second success in 13 league outings.

Defeat left Brian Dutton still waiting for his first win since taking over at Walsall, who made it six home games without a win.

Newport edged the first half with Roberts forced into saves from Nicky Maynard and Liam Shephard.

The Saddlers’ academy graduate was also called on early in the second half to deny Dom Telford’s one-on-one effort.

Labadie himself had gone close in the first half as well as setting up the chances for Maynard and Telford, and it was he who had the final say.

Ryan Haynes crossed the ball following a short corner and after Labadie’s initial header came back off the crossbar, the Newport captain was quickest to react to the rebound and nodded home from close range.