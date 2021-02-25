Swansea to monitor Ryan Bennett ahead of Bristol City clash

Swansea will check on the fitness of Ryan Bennett ahead of the visit of Bristol City.

Defender Bennett missed the midweek win over Coventry with a calf injury.

The Swans were rocked earlier in the week by the news that on-loan American forward Jordan Morris will miss the rest of the season after damaging an ACL.

Wayne Routledge and Brandon Cooper are still sidelined but should be back next month.

Nigel Pearson takes charge of Bristol City for the first time.

Pearson has an injury doubt in Henri Lansbury, who missed the midweek win at Middlesbrough with an Achilles problem.

Steven Sessegnon could return to the starting line-up having recently recovered from a hamstring injury.

George Nurse, Tommy Rowe, Jay Dasilva, Andi Weimann and Chris Martin are among the names on a lengthy injury list.