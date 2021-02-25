Aitor Karanka could rotate Birmingham squad when facing in-form QPR

Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka has no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash against in-form QPR.

Sam Cosgrove is the only player who remains absent after injuring his ankle in training.

The striker is yet to make his first start for the club following his arrival from Aberdeen last month.

After halting a six-game winless run with victory at Sheffield Wednesday, Karanka named an unchanged team against Norwich in midweek but saw his side slip revert to a fourth defeat in five games. The Spaniard must decide whether or not changes are needed again.

QPR arrive at St Andrew’s having won six of their last eight league games, seeing a four-match winning run ended with a goalless draw at Preston on Wednesday night.

Lyndon Dykes’ form has been the subject of much debate recently and the forward missed some good chances in midweek. His place in the team could come under threat to Macauley Bonne.

Sam Field is also an option if boss Mark Warburton wants fresher legs in midfield.

Jordy De Wijs (calf) and George Thomas are stepping up their recoveries and both are expected to be back in contention soon.