Jerome Opoku should be fit for Plymouth’s clash with Lincoln

Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe expects to have defender Jerome Opoku fit again for the Sky Bet League One match against promotion-chasers Lincoln.

Opoku was forced off by a knee problem during the second half of the 3-0 home defeat by Peterborough on Tuesday night, but has been able to resume light training.

On-loan Crystal Palace man Sam Woods is ready to step into the three-man defence again if needed, with midfielder Joe Edwards, Ben Reeves and forward Ryan Hardie all pushing for starts following substitute appearances in midweek.

Midfielder Lewis Macleod and club captain Gary Sawyer continue their recovery from respective ankle issues.

Lincoln, who sit second, a point behind Peterborough, will check on Remy Howarth ahead of the trip to Devon.

Forward Howarth suffered a groin problem in the build-up to the midweek draw with Swindon and continues to be assessed.

Winger Theo Archibald, fit again following a calf injury, came into the squad and could be in contention for a first Imps appearance since December 1.

Midfielder Harry Anderson (groin), Liam Bridcutt and defender Joe Walsh (both calf) are all still unavailable.