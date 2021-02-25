Rotherham without Richard Wood and Michael Ihiekwe for Reading game

Rotherham have central defensive issues for the visit of Reading.

Michael Ihiekwe is serving a two-match ban after collecting his 10th booking of the season in the midweek defeat to Nottingham Forest and Richard Wood is out with a groin injury.

Boss Paul Warne reported no new injuries from midweek as the Millers try and halt a slide of three successive 1-0 defeats.

Chiedozie Ogbene (knee), Liam Lindsay (hamstring) and Joe Mattock (ankle) are out.

Yakou Meite and Lewis Gibson could return for Reading.

Meite has been missing with a groin injury but is in the final stages of his recovery while Gibson’s quad injury kept him out of the midweek defeat at Wycombe.

John Swift (hamstring) and Felipe Araruna (knee) are still missing.

The Royals are in a slump, having lost four of their last five games to fall out of the automatic promotion picture.