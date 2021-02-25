Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett set to return to dugout for Gillingham game

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett is expected to return to the dugout in a full capacity for the visit of Gillingham just nine days after surgery to remove a mole from his arm.

Defender James Bolton is out with the ankle problem that has seen him miss the last two matches.

Alex Bass (leg) and Michael Jacobs (hamstring) have returned to light training and are edging closer to a return but Paul Downing (hamstring) is still out.

On-loan Tottenham midfielder Harvey White looks set to build on his first start and goal in the midweek win over Oxford, meaning John Marquis, with one goal in his last eight appearances, may have to settle for a place on the bench for the second successive match.

Gillingham manager Steve Evans is planning changes having admitted after the midweek defeat to AFC Wimbledon some of his players “aren’t good enough.”

Evans has just 19 fit professionals to choose from but is still looking to shake things up.

On-loan Southampton midfielder Callum Slattery has been ruled out for at least three weeks with ankle ligament damage.

Midfielder Jordan Graham could come back in having dropped to the bench in midweek after feeling ill.