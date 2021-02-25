Paddy Madden ruled out of Fleetwood’s derby clash

Fleetwood will be without their record goalscorer Paddy Madden for the Lancashire derby with Accrington in Sky Bet League One.

Striker Madden missed the midweek loss at Sunderland after contracting coronavirus and has been ruled out of the visit of Stanley.

On-loan Blackburn defender Charlie Mulgrew, who has been absent for the last two games, is expected to return to contention following a positive Covid-19 test but on-loan Swansea forward Barrie McKay remains out due to the virus.

Midfielder Sam Finley could be involved against his former club following a groin niggle.

Accrington defender Harvey Rodgers will miss the trip due to suspension.

Rodgers serves a one-match ban following his dismissal during Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Crewe.

Stanley boss John Coleman hopes defender Ben Barclay, midfielder Joe Pritchard and forward Paul Smyth will be in contention to return following fitness issues.

On-loan Chelsea duo Tariq Uwakwe and Jon Russell and fellow midfielder David Morgan are among those pushing for starts.