Peterborough goalkeeping coach Mark Tyler off substitute duty for visit of Wigan

Peterborough goalkeeping coach Mark Tyler is expected to revert to his usual role for the visit of Wigan in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Tyler, 43, was listed as a substitute for recent victories over AFC Wimbledon and Plymouth which took Posh to the top of the table.

But the former Peterborough goalkeeper will only have to worry about coaching this weekend with back-up stopper Daniel Gyollai set to return after a period of self-isolation.

Youngster Ronnie Edwards (thigh) remains absent, but manager Darren Ferguson has a fully fit squad to select from otherwise.

Wigan will make the trip to the leaders buoyed by a late win at relegation rivals Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

It ended a three-match losing streak but caretaker boss Leam Richardson will still be without a handful of players.

Tom Pearce (ankle) and Lee Evans (knee) are absent for the foreseeable future but winger Gavin Massey continues to build up fitness after a calf injury and has appeared off the bench for the Latics in their last two games.

Chris Merrie (hamstring) and Jamie Proctor (knock) were unavailable for the midweek clash and will need to be assessed.