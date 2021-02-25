Chris Beech continues search for winning formula as Carlisle host Oldham

Carlisle boss Chris Beech could keep faith with the side beaten by Tranmere in midweek as they host Oldham.

The Cumbrians have dropped out of the Sky Bet League Two promotion places after going four games without a win, but Beech felt Carlisle deserved more in losing 3-2 to Tranmere.

French striker Gime Toure impressed on his first start since December 19 and will be eager for another opportunity.

Cedwyn Scott, the former Dundee striker who joined Carlisle in January, made the Blues’ bench for the first time on Tuesday and Beech says the 22-year-old has shown good signs in training.

Oldham defender Sido Jombati is available after serving a one-match ban.

Jombati missed the midweek home defeat to Barrow after being sent off at Tranmere last weekend.

Latics boss Harry Kewell responded to Tuesday’s setback by suggesting he “could change the whole squad”, so there may be opportunities for Callum Whelan and George Blackwood.

Defender Andrea Badan is one player almost certain to miss out after being forced off against Barrow with a hamstring injury.