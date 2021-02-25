Port Vale to check on David Worrall and Luke Joyce ahead of Cambridge clash

Port Vale will again check on midfielders David Worrall and Luke Joyce ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match against leaders Cambridge.

Midfielder Worrall was forced off shortly after scoring in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Leyton Orient with an ankle problem which ruled him out of Tuesday’s clash with Stevenage, which finished goalless.

Joyce suffered an unspecified fitness problem against Boro and it remains to be seen if he will recover in time to be involved, while Manny Oyeleke is another who continues to be monitored after missing out in midweek.

New Vale boss Darrell Clarke remains without forward Tom Pope (broken arm), goalkeeper Dino Visser (hamstring) and midfielder David Amoo (hamstring).

Cambridge head to Vale Park looking to bounce back from a 1-0 home defeat to Cheltenham on Tuesday night.

Defender Jack Iredale was recalled to the side, while midfielder Hiram Boateng came off the bench for a first appearance since early December following a shoulder problem.

Shilow Tracey is fit again after overcoming a hamstring issue and the midfielder is another looking for a start after being sent on for the closing stages against the Robins.

Midfielder Paul Digby has been sidelined since the end of January by a foot problem, so continues his own recovery.