John Yems waiting on Tony Craig and Tom Dallison as Crawley host Exeter

Tony Craig and Tom Dallison must again be assessed before Crawley’s League Two clash with Exeter.

The defensive duo missed the midweek loss to Grimsby after sustaining injury against Colchester at the weekend.

Reece Grego-Cox has been absent for the entire season with an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and remains out.

Henry Burnett has only featured once since joining in October due to a number of injury issues and is still unavailable.

Exeter will welcome Alex Hartridge back from suspension for the trip.

Hartridge has completed a one-game ban following his red card against Newport, but Ryan Bowman serves the second of his three-match suspension after seeing red in the same game.

Ben Seymour will be hoping to continue in his place after taking his chance by scoring his first league goal in the midweek win at Colchester.

Goalkeeper Jonny Maxted, Sam Stubbs and Randell Williams remain sidelined.