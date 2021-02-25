Swindon waiting on Dion Conroy for Northampton showdown

Swindon captain Dion Conroy is a doubt for the crucial Sky Bet League One clash with Northampton at the County Ground.

Centre-half Conroy came off at half-time in the midweek draw at Lincoln with an ankle problem and could miss the game with both sides looking to boost their survival hopes.

If Conroy does not make it then Akin Odimayo is likely to switch to the middle from right-back with Rob Hunt coming in at full-back.

Anthony Grant is suffering from concussion so is another set to miss out, while Jordan Lyden, Joel Grant and Tyler Smith have only just returned to training. Defenders Conor Masterson and Mathieu Baudry are long-term absentees.

The Cobblers will check on the fitness of Mickel Miller and Alan Sheehan ahead of the trip.

The pair both recently returned to action after spells out.

Forward Miller played the first half of Tuesday’s goalless draw with Rochdale while defender Sheehan got through the whole 90 minutes.

Sam Hoskins, Danny Rose, Jack Sowerby and Fraser Horsfall will hope to return to the starting line-up after being rested in midweek.