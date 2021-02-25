Harrogate expected to make minimal changes for Grimsby clash

Harrogate could stick with the same starting XI when they host bottom-of-the-table Grimsby in Sky Bet League Two this weekend.

Town secured an impressive 1-0 win over Mansfield on Tuesday and boss Simon Weaver may be reluctant to make changes.

Joe Cracknell (knee) and Mitchell Roberts (hamstring) are long-term absentees but they are the only players unavailable to the long-serving manager.

Dan Jones (groin) and Ryan Fallowfield (coronavirus) returned to the bench in midweek after spells on the sidelines.

Grimsby defender Joe Bunney will serve a one-match ban after he was sent off for a second bookable offence against Crawley on Tuesday.

The Mariners were without Harry Clifton and Max Wright for that 2-1 win and the duo are set for a spell on the treatment table with unspecified injuries.

Paul Hurst claimed a first victory in his second spell at the club in midweek and will have options for Saturday’s fixture.

Mattie Pollock and Sam Habergham are in contention again after recent knocks.