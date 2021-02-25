David Brooks blow for Bournemouth ahead of Watford match

Bournemouth are set to be without David Brooks for the visit of Watford in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The midfielder hurt his ankle in training and has been ruled out for up to five weeks.

The game is expected to come too soon for defender Jack Stacey, who is due to return to training next week with a knee problem.

But Dominic Solanke returned to training this week having been out since early February with an ankle injury.

Watford are expected to again be without striker and captain Troy Deeney for the trip to the south coast.

Deeney has not featured for the Hornets since a goalless draw at Coventry on February 6 with an Achilles injury.

Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, who missed the midweek win at Blackburn with an illness, could be back for this weekend’s clash.

Defenders Marc Navarro (hamstring) and Christian Kabasele (knee) and goalkeeper Ben Foster (finger) remain sidelined.