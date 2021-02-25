George Lapslie still sidelined for Mansfield

Mansfield are set to again be without midfielder George Lapslie for the visit of Morecambe on Saturday.

Lapslie, on-loan from Charlton, has missed the Stags’ last four Sky Bet League Two matches and is not expected to recover from his hamstring injury in time to face Morecambe.

Joe Riley also remains sidelined. The 29-year-old defender has not played yet this season due to a long-term injury.

The Stags are winless in their last five matches and have lost their previous three games.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams is unlikely to make many changes to a winning side.

Adams has named a largely unchanged team for the last two matches, 2-1 victories over Barrow and Salford, but the likes of Brad Lyons and Jordan Slew will be in contention if he does choose to rotate.

On-loan Alex Denny will also be available again after he sat out the dramatic win against his parent club Salford.

Back-to-back victories have moved Morecambe to within a point of the top three.