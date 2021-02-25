Preston may stick with on-loan duo Sepp Van Den Berg and Anthony Gordon

Preston boss Alex Neil will consider whether to stick with on-loan pair Sepp Van Den Berg and Anthony Gordon for the visit of Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship.

The duo both impressed after being brought into the starting line-up for the goalless draw with QPR in midweek.

Neil continues to wait on Ryan Ledson, Sean Maguire and Billy Bodin, who are building their way back to fitness.

Louis Moult is still a few weeks away from returning while Declan Rudd and Patrick Bauer are long-term absentees.

Huddersfield’s new signing Yaya Sonogo could be in contention but is more likely to have to wait to make his debut.

The former Arsenal striker, who has joined Town on a short-term deal as a free agent, needed to spend time in quarantine before joining up with the squad for training and may lack fitness.

Defender Jaden Brown is suspended after his sending off for two bookable offences against Derby on Tuesday.

Harry Toffolo is out with a back injury but Richard Stearman (hamstring) and Rarmani Edmonds-Green (hip) could be involved after both were unused substitutes in midweek.