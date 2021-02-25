Support for Becker and a whirlwind Test – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 25.

Football

The football world offered its support to Alisson Becker.

You’ll Never Walk Alone, @Alissonbecker ❤️ pic.twitter.com/58Uf4bcKAB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 25, 2021 We are all with you pic.twitter.com/mLG2noMpXO — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 25, 2021 The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Everton are with Alisson Becker and his family following the tragic news of the death of his father, Jose Becker. 💙 — Everton (@Everton) February 25, 2021 O Fluminense Football Club lamenta profundamente o falecimento de José Agostinho Becker, pai dos goleiros Muriel e Alisson. Desejamos toda a força aos amigos e familiares. — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) February 25, 2021

A worldie from Dele Alli.

Marcus Rashford made his professional debut five years ago.

The unforgettable debut.The first Manchester derby goal.The brace against Liverpool.The penalty in Paris.The free-kick at Stamford Bridge.The Champions League hat-trick.𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝙮𝙤𝙪'𝙫𝙚 𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚.@MarcusRashford ❤️#MUFC #RA5HFORD pic.twitter.com/acRnOvw6ZG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 25, 2021

Raheem Sterling saw the funny side.

Had to redo it since there are actually two of them 🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂😂😂 I'll never be on Tiktok for sure 😒 pic.twitter.com/who7PT1IVa — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) February 25, 2021 I'm so done 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 omddddd — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) February 25, 2021

Best make sure the second dose is on a non-cricket day, Gary.

Had the vaccine and @englandcricket lost Root & Stokes whilst I was getting jabbed. Nobody said anything about those side effects. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 25, 2021

Life begins at 40 for former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung.

Sending our birthday wishes to Ji-sung Park, who turns 40 today! 🎂#MUFC pic.twitter.com/T4IVIPNfTQ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 25, 2021

Wolves’ England defender Conor Coady turned 28.

Manchester City turned the clock back three years.

Kammy may have to do some work now!

India 🇮🇳 v England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 cricket 🏏 over already @StephLunch does that mean we are we back on @PackedLunchC4 tomorrow Steph 😜 I am still free 😂 — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) February 25, 2021

Jack Rudoni spread some community cheer.

💙💛 Following his dramatic midweek winner, @rudi_rudoni is delivering the goods off the pitch too! Here Jack gets a food collection ready to drop off to @DonsLocalAction – our fantastic award-winning community cause. #AFCW pic.twitter.com/bF1Mb1FGXB — AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) February 25, 2021

Cricket

Not your usual day of Test match cricket.

Chaos — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 25, 2021 What a test match so far! — Sam Billings (@sambillings) February 25, 2021 Entertaining .. YES .. but this is a awful pitch for Test cricket .. !!!! Complete lottery on day 2 !! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2021 Rootalitharan 💫 Scorecard: https://t.co/sW4HoJPPZs#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/JhILFD3GvA — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 25, 2021 This could genuinely be over today. — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) February 25, 2021 Seems like some of the Indian batsmen need to learn how to play joe root 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Rob Key (@robkey612) February 25, 2021 He’s just absolute quality on and off the field – @root66 👊🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 25, 2021 An absolute outstanding team effort. 💯Brilliant on the field. Way to go boys 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/No0dXnbGmG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 25, 2021

England’s Saqib Mahmood celebrated his 24th birthday.

What a view!

Rugby Union

Jack Willis began the road to recovery for a second time.

Done it once, I’ll do it again! Recovery starts now… 💪🏼💉 pic.twitter.com/TgIZ2J2M4b — Jack Willis (@jackswillis7) February 25, 2021

MMA

Khabib took over the desert.

Tennis

Donna Vekic started rehab.

Hi🙋🏼‍♀️ a quick update,I had a small surgery on my right knee yesterday and thanks to Dr.Biedert everything went well🙏🏻Already started my rehab today and look forward to being back on court soon!Thank u everyone for ur messages and support ,especially to my family,team and friends❤️ pic.twitter.com/B10ERUhOdC — Donna Vekic (@DonnaVekic) February 25, 2021

Karolina Muchova had dreams of an alternate career

Boxing

The Hitman had a lovely day.

Rowing

Helen Glover might have a bit of a problem.