James Norwood and Troy Parrott set to remain in attack for Ipswich

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert will give another opportunity to new strike pairing James Norwood and Troy Parrott in Saturday’s Sky Bet League One game against Doncaster.

Norwood scored the only goal of the game that helped secured all three points against Hull on Tuesday night, the first time the 30-year-old has scored in an Ipswich win since the 4-1 success over Accrington in January 2020.

Norwood’s second goal in his last four matches earned him a place in the Sky Bet League One team of the week alongside team-mate Myles Kenlock while Lambert was particularly impressed by his partnership with Tottenham loanee Parrott.

Midfielder Gwion Edwards, Town’s top scorer so far this season, returned from a calf injury for that game at the KCOM Stadium and the Blues will assess the fitness of Luke Thomas after missing last Saturday’s goalless draw with Oxford.

Striker Fejiri Okenabirhie will be in the Doncaster squad after recovering from an ankle injury which forced him to miss back-to-back games against Accrington and Hull.

Rovers manager Darren Moore says Okenabirhie would have been among the substitutes for Tuesday’s clash with Blackpool which was postponed an hour before kick-off due to a waterlogged pitch at Bloomfield Road.

The club’s leading striker so far this season then played 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors game against Scunthorpe on Wednesday.

Okenabirhie’s fellow striker Tyreece John-Jules continues to recover with parent club Arsenal after suffering a hamstring injury last month.