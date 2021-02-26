Jim Goodwin says St Mirren have nothing to fear in race for top six

Jim Goodwin insists St Mirren have no reason to fear the three-game series that will decide if their top-six dreams become reality.

The Buddies have never made it to the Premiership split while sitting in the top half of the table before, but they are on course for that historic achievement with three matches to go.

Saints have a two-point lead over Dundee United and a three-point advantage on St Johnstone as they gear up for the crucial run-in.

Goodwin’s team have the advantage of facing strugglers Ross County and Hamilton but there is the ominous prospect of a trip to Ibrox to take on Steven Gerrard’s rampant Rangers in-between.

However, the St Mirren boss is confident his team can get the points they need having toppled the champions-elect already this season.

Speaking ahead of County’s visit to Paisley on Saturday, Goodwin told SMTV: “It’s a massive game on Saturday against a team that are fighting for their lives.

“County had a fantastic result against Celtic on Sunday night.

“Celtic had a number of opportunities but Ross County dug in there, kept a clean sheet and managed to score with a really well-worked set play.

“There are no easy games in this league.

“The next three games coming up are against teams we’ve already beaten this season. We don’t fear Ross County coming here, we don’t fear going to Rangers or Hamilton the following weekend.

“But we do need to get those three points and we need to go for the jugular on Saturday and get that all-important win.”