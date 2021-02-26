Harry Brockbank and Kieran Lee in contention for Bolton

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has received a double injury boost ahead of his side’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Barrow.

The Trotters maintained their strong recent form with a midweek win over Scunthorpe to move within sight of the play-off zone.

Evatt could reintroduce full-back Harry Brockbank who has staged a good recovery from his recent groin injury.

Kieran Lee is also back in the squad after sitting out the midweek win over the Iron, but Evatt could be tempted to name an unchanged side.

Josh Kay and Chris Taylor could return for Barrow from their respective muscle injuries in a boost to caretaker boss Rob Kelly.

The Bluebirds claimed a 1-0 win at Oldham on Tuesday thanks to a late Scott Quigley goal. Lewis Hardcastle missed the trip through illness and remains a doubt, although it is not related to Covid-19.

Second from bottom Barrow are also without Matthew Platt due to a ligament sprain and Mike Jones (Achilles) for the foreseeable future with the latter not expected to feature again this season.

Tom Beadling is making good progress following a groin strain, but this fixture against former manager Evatt is likely to come too soon.