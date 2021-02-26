Sam Gallagher missing for Blackburn’s clash with Coventry

Blackburn are without striker Sam Gallagher for the visit of Coventry.

Gallagher will be sidelined for the next couple of weeks after suffering a bruised lung.

Midfielder Jacob Davenport is set to miss out again with a groin problem.

Lewis Holtby, Tom Trybull, Daniel Ayala, Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson remain out of action.

Julien Dacosta is Coventry’s latest casualty after suffering a torn stomach muscle.

Fankaty Dabo, just back from a knee injury, replaced Dacosta at half-time against Swansea in midweek.

Matty Godden remains on the sidelines with the foot injury which has hindered him for most of the season.

However, the Sky Blues are hopeful the striker will be able to play a part in the run-in.