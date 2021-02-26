Scunthorpe defender Emmanuel Onariase doubtful for Cheltenham

Scunthorpe defender Emmanuel Onariase is a doubt for Saturday’s League Two clash with Cheltenham.

Onariase sat out Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Bolton with a groin injury and will be assessed a head of kick-off.

Harrison McGahey was used as a second-half substitute at the University of Bolton Stadium having previously made just one appearance in two and a half months because of a hamstring problem.

Olufela Olomola (knee) is back in training, but fellow striker Aaron Jarvis (hamstring) remains on the sidelines alongside midfielder George Hornshaw and keeper Adam Kelsey (both ankle surgery).

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff is contemplating a lengthy casualty list ahead of the trip to the Sands Venue Stadium.

Duff is hopeful that the freak back problem which prevented Charlie Raglan – he seized up while putting on his socks on the morning of the game – from playing in Tuesday night’s 1-0 win at Cambridge will have eased.

However, fellow defender Chris Hussey limped off at the Abbey Stadium with a dead leg and will be assessed.

Midfielder Liam Sercombe is close to a return from a calf injury, but Will Boyle, Alex Addai and Ellis Chapman remain on the sidelines and Chris Clements has been ruled out for the rest of the season.