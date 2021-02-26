Ryan Tafazolli missing through suspension as Wycombe take on leaders Norwich

Wycombe will be without defender Ryan Tafazolli through suspension for the visit of Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich on Sunday.

Tafazolli was shown a red card during the second half of the midweek win over Reading, so serves a one-match ban.

Left-back Joe Jacobson has missed the past three matches after suffering a muscle strain and continues to be assessed.

Adebayo Akinfenwa has been carrying a knee problem, which has sidelined the veteran forward since early February.

Norwich will be missing midfielder Todd Cantwell, who picked up calf problems during the midweek win at Birmingham.

Forward Josh Martin (toe) is also ruled out, but defender Ben Gibson could return following a back problem, while winger Onel Hernandez will be assessed on a dead leg suffered in training.

Midfielder Marco Stiepermann has been building up match fitness with the under-23s following his recovery from the Epstein-Barr virus.

Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland (back), defender Sam Byram (hamstring) and goalkeeper Michael McGovern (knee) all continue their own recovery.