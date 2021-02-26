West Brom missing suspended Semi Ajayi for home clash with Brighton

West Brom are without suspended central defender Semi Ajayi for Brighton’s visit to the Hawthorns.

Ajayi serves a one-match ban after being sent off in the goalless draw at Burnley and Dara O’Shea is expected to partner Kyle Bartley at the heart of the Albion defence.

Robert Snodgrass’ knee injury will not be risked, but the Scotland winger is expected to be fit for the home game against Everton on Thursday.

Brighton manager Graham Potter is expected to include Tariq Lamptey in his matchday squad for the first time since December 16.

The 20-year-old has trained this week, and will need to be assessed ahead of the trip, but is expected to be included.

Adam Webster will remain sideliend however, with the Seagulls manager confirming his return was not likely before the international break.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Furlong, Bartley, Townsend, Ivanovic, Peltier, O’Shea, Livermore, Phillips, Diangana, Pereira, Grosicki, Gallagher, Sawyers, Maitland-Niles, Yokuslu, Robson-Kanu, Robinson, Diagne, Edwards, Grant.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Veltman, White, Dunk, Burn, Gross, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Alzate, Trossard, Maupay, Connolly, Lallana, Moder, Jahanbakhsh, Welbeck, Tau, Steele, Propper, Zeqiri, Lamptey