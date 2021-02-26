Serge Aurier set for Tottenham return after recovering from calf injury

Tottenham will welcome back Serge Aurier for the visit of Burnley.

The right back has missed the last four matches with a calf injury but is in condition to play, according to boss Jose Mourinho.

Giovani Lo Celso is back training with the group, but he will not be ready for another couple of weeks after a long hamstring injury.

With a week between games, Burnley have seen their injury problems begin to ease.

The break has allowed Chris Wood and Dale Stephens to return to training, while Jay Rodriguez has shaken off a knock.

However, Robbie Brady and Ashley Barnes remain sidelined and Johann Berg Gudmundsson is also unlikely to feature, with Erik Pieters described as “touch and go”.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Aurier, Tanganga, Doherty, Dier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Sanchez, Reguilon, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Kane, Vinicius, Bale, Son.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Pieters, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Cork, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Berg Gudmundsson, Stephens, Driscoll-Glennon, Benson, Rodriguez, Mumbongo, Brownhill, Wood.