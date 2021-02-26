Tyreik Wright set to return for Walsall against Bradford

Walsall winger Tyreik Wright is back in contention for the home game against Bradford.

Wright, on loan from Aston Villa, has been sidelined due to a groin injury, but is hoping to make his third appearance for the Saddlers.

Midfielder Liam Kinsella sits out the second game of his three-match ban following his recent dismissal in the draw at Stevenage.

Defender James Clarke and midfielder Rory Holden both remain unavailable following knee injuries.

Bradford midfielder Gareth Evans is an injury doubt as his side bid for a sixth win in seven League Two matches.

Evans was forced out of the midweek home win against Leyton Orient due to a knock and will be assessed.

Striker Billy Clarke is back in contention after a hamstring problem kept him out of the last four matches.

Winger Harry Pritchard remains sidelined with a back injury, while striker Andy Cook is among those pushing for a recall to the starting XI.