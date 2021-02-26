Thiago Silva to miss Chelsea’s clash with Manchester United

Chelsea remain without Thiago Silva for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

The Brazil defender has not featured for the Blues since the 1-0 win at Tottenham on February 4 due to a thigh injury.

Boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed Silva should return to full training next week and has no other injury concerns ahead of the Stamford Bridge meeting.

Donny Van De Beek is back in contention for Manchester United but Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay look set to be absent again.

Cavani and Van De Beek have missed the past three matches with muscle complaints, while McTominay has been absent since coming off 60 minutes into last week’s Europa League last-32 first-leg win against Real Sociedad.

Van de Beek trained on Friday but McTominay joins Paul Pogba on the sidelines, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not optimistic about Cavani’s chances of making the game. Daniel James will be assessed after limping off in Thursday’s second leg and Solskjaer has confirmed Juan Mata will be out for a couple of weeks, joining Phil Jones (knee) and Hannibal Mejbri (shoulder) on the sidelines.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Giroud, Arrizabalaga, James, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Havertz, Ziyech, Pulisic, Abraham, Caballero, Emerson, Gilmour.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Telles, Matic, Van De Beek, Fred, Fernandes, Diallo, James, Shoretire, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford.