Jayden Bogle’s shin injury adds to Sheffield United’s defensive woes

Jayden Bogle has joined Sheffield United’s lengthy injury list ahead of their home game against Premier League champions Liverpool.

Bogle (shin) was injured by a tackle from Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola last weekend and is one of six defenders now unavailable to Blades boss Chris Wilder.

Chris Basham (hamstring) is also out having been injured at Craven Cottage, while Jack Robinson (foot), Jack Rodwell, John Egan (toe) and Lys Mousset are still out. Jack O’Connell (knee) and Sander Berge (hamstring) remain long-term absentees.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota could be in contention having returned to training this week after three months out with a knee injury.

Midfielders Fabinho and James Milner are due to rejoin the squad on Saturday but the game at Bramall Lane may come too soon for both, while captain Jordan Henderson is out for a month after a groin operation.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will make a late decision on the availability of goalkeeper Alisson Becker after the death of his father.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Lowe, Jagielka, Bryan, Ampadu, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Sharp, Burke, McBurnie, McGoldrick, Brewster.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Kelleher, Adrian, N Williams, R Williams, Davies, Tsimikas, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Origi.