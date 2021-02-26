Friday, February 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Clevid Dikamona missing for Kilmarnock as Alan Power returns from ban

by Press Association
February 26 2021, 6.27pm
Kilmarnock’s Clevid Dikamona is injured (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Clevid Dikamona is Kilmarnock’s only absentee for the Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee United.

The defender will miss another five to 10 days of training with a hamstring injury.

Alan Power returns from suspension for the Ayrshire side.

Peter Pawlett is suspended for the visitors.

The midfielder completes a two-match ban following his recent red card against Livingston.

Chris Mochrie is out with a hip problem but should be available next weekend.

