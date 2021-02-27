Swindon come from behind to defeat Northampton and boost survival hopes

Brett Pitman and Scott Twine scored the goals as Swindon came from behind to beat fellow strugglers Northampton 2-1 and bolster their survival hopes.

Northampton took the lead in the 26th minute when Ryan Watson’s drilled right-foot shot proved too hot to handle for Swindon goalkeeper Archie Matthews.

Swindon hit back against the run of play on the stroke of half-time when Jonathan Mitchell failed to keep out Twine’s 25-yard free-kick.

Mickel Miller’s volley 13 minutes into the second half forced a good save from the overworked Matthews as Northampton continued to be the dominant force.

But the visitors were hit with another sucker punch when Pitman put Swindon in front with 20 minutes remaining.

Matty Palmer fed Jordan Garrick down the right and his pinpoint cross was nodded beyond Mitchell by the unmarked Pitman.

Twine came close to a third in the 85th minute when his powerful curling effort was parried away by Mitchell.

The defeat extended Northampton’s winless run to 10 matches and leaves the Cobblers rock bottom of Sky Bet League One.