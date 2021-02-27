Levi Sutton stunner sets Bradford on way to fourth straight win

Levi Sutton’s thunderous finish set in-form Bradford on their way to a fourth straight victory as they won 2-1 at Walsall to move to within four points of the League Two play-off places.

Sutton collected a loose ball on the edge of the area and drilled an unstoppable effort in off the underside of the crossbar before former Walsall striker Andy Cook added Bradford’s second.

The Saddlers pulled one back after 77 minutes as Dan Scarr glanced home a header from a corner via a post, but Bradford hung on despite loud Walsall penalty appeals for a foul on Josh Gordon.

The triumph was Bradford’s ninth in 13 games since joint managers Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars took over, while wobbling Walsall have won only once in 10 games.

Walsall fashioned the game’s first chance as Derick Osei-Yaw fired into the side netting from 15 yards, but the visitors went in front in the 43rd minute through Sutton’s powerful strike.

Sutton then supplied the cross from which Cook was allowed the freedom of the Walsall area to control and rifle home the second after 66 minutes, with the hosts’ fightback proving too little, too late.