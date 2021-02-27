Blackpool ease to win at Charlton as hosts reduced to nine men

Charlton’s home horrors in Sky Bet League One continued as they were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Blackpool and had two players sent off in the process.

Deji Oshilaja clumsily brought down Ellis Simms after being outpaced by the Everton loanee and Jerry Yates converted the ensuing penalty after 10 minutes to break the deadlock.

The hosts offered little in response and on 37 minutes Matty Virtue had time and space to pick his spot for a low drive that doubled Blackpool’s lead.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer made four changes at half-time, only for captain Darren Pratley to earn himself a second yellow card two minutes later for lashing out at Jordan Gabriel.

Yates then went down under minimal pressure in the box on 50 minutes, which nonetheless earned the visitors their second penalty of the game and the striker once again scored from the spot.

And to cap Charlton’s nightmare afternoon, Chuks Aneke was given a straight red card on 85 minutes for an elbow to the face of Daniel Ballard.