AFC Wimbledon pay the penalty against Hull

Hull scored two penalties to end a poor month on a high and stroll to a 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

On the back of one victory in six Sky Bet League One games, Grant McCann’s promotion-chasers responded with a dominant display at Plough Lane.

Josh Magennis’s spot-kick rewarded their fast start, before the striker used his physical prowess to provide Reece Burke with an easy finish just before the break.

Mallik Wilks then struck his 17th goal of the season from the spot to rubber-stamp City’s victory.

Ben Heneghan was harshly judged to have bundled over the lively Keane Lewis-Potter for the first penalty, stroked home by Magennis.

The Tigers created plenty of chances, George Honeyman denied by a sprawling George Dobson and Lewis-Potter slicing wide from a tight angle after rounding Dons keeper Sam Walker.

Walker should have done better to meet a Lewie Coyle cross, allowing Magennis to head into the path of Burke to turn in the second.

A poor display from the Dons was capped by Alex Woodyard hauling down a marauding Wilks, who grabbed the ball and pushed captain Coyle away to add the third.