Elliot Lee rescues late point as Oxford clinch draw at MK Dons

Elliot Lee rescued a late point with an equaliser deep into injury time to earn Oxford a 1-1 League One draw after a frustrating afternoon in front of goal against MK Dons.

Both sides were sloppy in possession but the home side scored the opener when Andrew Surman placed a low curling effort into the far corner of the net from the edge of the box after some neat build-up play.

Spurred on by the deficit, Karl Robinson’s side had all the possession, creating plenty of opportunities but never getting the clearest of chances.

The Dons were able to deal with them easily on each occasion.

The closest Oxford came was a volley from Luton loanee Lee, fired straight at MK Dons goalkeeper Andrew Fisher from just outside the box.

United stayed on top for most of the second half and their chances were more clear-cut, with Matty Taylor’s strike into the side netting and an Anthony Forde effort that struck the woodwork.

But seven minutes into injury time, Lee got his head onto a knockback from Dan Agyei to rescue a point that the hosts deserved.