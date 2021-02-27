Bristol Rovers shoot down Shrewsbury to record first win under Joey Barton

Joey Barton secured his first three points as Bristol Rovers boss with a 2-1 Sky Bet League One victory over Shrewsbury at the Memorial Stadium.

The hosts took the lead just before first-half stoppage time when a slick move down the right ended with Alex Rodman crossing low for Luke Leahy to shoot in unchallenged at the far post.

Brandon Hanlan doubled the advantage on the hour with a perfectly placed right-footed shot from the right corner of the box after running onto a Zain Westbrooke pass.

Shrewsbury had failed to register a single shot on target when Daniel Udoh tapped in a cross from fellow substitute David Edwards for an injury-time consolation.

That led to drama at the death when Rovers goalkeeper Joe Day was injured while diving at the feet of a Shrewsbury player and replacement Jordi Van Stappershoef had to make a crucial save from the resulting corner.

Rovers should have taken a third-minute lead when Westbrooke teed up Hanlan inside the box, but the striker failed to get any power into his right-footed shot.

The home side created several second-half chances and were worthy winners.