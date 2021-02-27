Vadaine Oliver strikes for Gillingham as they hold Portsmouth at Fratton Park

Sean Raggett’s goal was not enough to lead Portsmouth to victory as the promotion hopefuls were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Gillingham.

Vadaine Oliver seized on a mistake by defender Lee Brown to cancel out Raggett’s opener and hand Gillingham a point at Fratton Park to leave the home side frustrated.

Pompey could have taken the lead after only two minutes when Marcus Harness was denied by the post after being sent through on goal by Ronan Curtis.

Tottenham loanee Harvey White also forced a brilliant save from Gillingham goalkeeper Jack Bonham with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Pompey took a deserved lead 13 minutes before half-time when Harness ghosted past two defenders before crossing for Raggett to stoop and head home.

Gillingham were gifted their leveller when Brown tried to chest the ball back to goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray and Oliver nipped in to score.

MacGillivray made an excellent stop in first-half stoppage time to prevent Kyle Dempsey putting the Gills in front and neither side forced a chance of note in the second half.